Analysts Expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.03 Billion

Brokerages predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will announce $4.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.10 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted sales of $3.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year sales of $16.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.49 billion to $16.72 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $16.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.39 billion to $17.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.65%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TEVA shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

NYSE:TEVA traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.12. 8,423,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,000,581. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.56.

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,739.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13,261.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

