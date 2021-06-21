Analysts Anticipate VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to Announce $1.62 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will report $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for VMware’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64. VMware reported earnings per share of $1.81 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year earnings of $6.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $7.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $8.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow VMware.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VMW shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.57.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 10,000 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total transaction of $1,548,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,733,596.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,486 shares of company stock valued at $20,173,236. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in VMware by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,762 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $231,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,452 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 2.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,443 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $15,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,702,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,264 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW stock traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $157.34. The company had a trading volume of 898,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.08. VMware has a 52-week low of $126.79 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VMware (VMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.