Analysts Anticipate Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) to Announce $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) will report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.62. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OLLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.20.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $85.98 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $75.75 and a 1-year high of $123.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 750 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,954 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,600 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total value of $140,224.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,265 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,321,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 509.9% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 807,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,272,000 after acquiring an additional 675,288 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 74.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,390,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,747,000 after acquiring an additional 592,643 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,479,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,512,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

