Analysts Anticipate Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $169.73 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will report sales of $169.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $177.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $162.20 million. Nautilus reported sales of $114.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year sales of $623.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $621.40 million to $625.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $623.35 million, with estimates ranging from $522.00 million to $724.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. Nautilus had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 78.20%. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NLS shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.29.

In other Nautilus news, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 16,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $308,575.16. Also, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 4,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $87,377.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,052 shares of company stock valued at $699,453 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nautilus by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,074,000 after purchasing an additional 127,537 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nautilus by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 736,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,399,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Nautilus by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 599,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,097,000. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NLS traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.76. 11,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,107. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.02. Nautilus has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The firm has a market cap of $481.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

