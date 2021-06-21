Analysts Anticipate Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $312.45 Million

Analysts expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to announce sales of $312.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $317.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $309.41 million. Green Dot posted sales of $300.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.07 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist cut their price target on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

GDOT opened at $49.20 on Monday. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,920.00 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.63.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $148,800.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,645.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 14,728 shares of company stock worth $686,073 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Green Dot by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Green Dot by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Green Dot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Green Dot by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Green Dot by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

