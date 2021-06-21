Analysts Anticipate Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $312.45 Million

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2021

Analysts expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to announce sales of $312.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $317.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $309.41 million. Green Dot posted sales of $300.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.07 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist cut their price target on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

GDOT opened at $49.20 on Monday. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,920.00 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.63.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $148,800.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,645.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 14,728 shares of company stock worth $686,073 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Green Dot by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Green Dot by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Green Dot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Green Dot by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Green Dot by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Dot (GDOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.