Analysts Anticipate Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will announce $1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. Ecolab posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year earnings of $5.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

ECL stock opened at $205.01 on Friday. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $230.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a PE ratio of -46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,592.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

