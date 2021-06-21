Analysts Anticipate CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70.36 Billion

Analysts expect CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) to report $70.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.94 billion to $73.26 billion. CVS Health reported sales of $65.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year sales of $281.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $278.48 billion to $284.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $294.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $290.26 billion to $298.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $796,068.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,154,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 744,796 shares of company stock worth $58,526,894 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selway Asset Management increased its stake in CVS Health by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 54,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in CVS Health by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,510,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $188,871,000 after purchasing an additional 188,559 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 85,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 24,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 20,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $82.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $108.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.59. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

