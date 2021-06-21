Analysts Anticipate CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CURO Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. CURO Group posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. CURO Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 49.91%. The company had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

In related news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 55,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $839,639.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at $527,181.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Mcknight sold 16,888 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $270,714.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,392.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,197,571 shares of company stock valued at $19,033,581 in the last three months. 52.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diametric Capital LP lifted its holdings in CURO Group by 59.3% in the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 16,297 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,523,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in CURO Group in the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in CURO Group during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in CURO Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,228,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,518,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CURO traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,892. CURO Group has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $20.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

