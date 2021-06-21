AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Given “Buy” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) in a research note released on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $114.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.69. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $125.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $2,446,101.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,085,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,062,993.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,274 shares of company stock worth $11,240,737. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $980,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 532.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after acquiring an additional 15,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

