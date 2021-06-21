American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,971 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Target comprises about 0.8% of American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 2,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.06.

NYSE TGT traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $233.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688,198. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $116.73 and a 1 year high of $236.80. The stock has a market cap of $115.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In other news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,366 shares of company stock worth $9,144,828. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

