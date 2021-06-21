American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. Reduces Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,491 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 2.3% of American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Facebook by 1,791.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after buying an additional 7,014,302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Facebook by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after buying an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Facebook by 34.8% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after buying an additional 2,380,105 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,104,617 shares of company stock worth $663,955,073. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded up $1.79 on Monday, reaching $331.45. 331,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,259,617. The firm has a market cap of $939.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $318.71.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

