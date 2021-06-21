American National Insurance Co. Trims Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

American National Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,833,978,000 after buying an additional 5,193,990 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,006,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,136,150,000 after purchasing an additional 658,579 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $1,787,982,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chevron by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,614,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,874,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,171,665,000 after purchasing an additional 368,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,588,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.37, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.77.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.