American National Insurance Co. Trims Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

American National Insurance Co. cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Corning by 6.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,919,000 after buying an additional 10,033 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corning by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $2,154,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in Corning by 1.5% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,204,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,408,000 after buying an additional 18,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Corning by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 122,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 14,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $112,698.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,420 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,838.80. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and have sold 70,323,018 shares valued at $3,058,794,508. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

GLW traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.44. 120,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,697,652. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.94. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Several research firms recently commented on GLW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

