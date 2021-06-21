American National Insurance Co. Sells 112 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

American National Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $11,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,843,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,055,000 after buying an additional 40,907 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 258,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,276,000 after buying an additional 38,198 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 114,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,303,000 after buying an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,915,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,564,000 after buying an additional 27,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.07.

AJG stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.98. 18,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.66. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $93.87 and a 12 month high of $154.03. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

