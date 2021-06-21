American National Insurance Co. Has $47.57 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

American National Insurance Co. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.9% of American National Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $47,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total value of $7,547,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,532 shares in the company, valued at $13,916,907.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,887 shares of company stock worth $168,672,579. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet stock traded up $24.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,535.89. 33,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,156. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,347.01 and a 12-month high of $2,543.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,378.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

