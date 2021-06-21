American National Insurance Co. Has $17.32 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

American National Insurance Co. lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 0.7% of American National Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $17,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.91.

GS traded up $7.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $356.58. 103,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,087,080. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $393.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $360.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

