American National Insurance Co. Has $13.84 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

American National Insurance Co. trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $13,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512,418 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,991 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 469.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,189,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278,703 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Edward Jones downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.84.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.88 on Monday, hitting $68.49. The company had a trading volume of 969,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,898,223. The stock has a market cap of $141.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.