American National Insurance Co. Acquires Shares of 33,315 Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

American National Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,315 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,418,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in Zendesk by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 12.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Zendesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

In other Zendesk news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.39, for a total value of $880,035.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,966.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total value of $1,351,490.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 94,681 shares in the company, valued at $13,670,989.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,508 shares of company stock worth $28,154,404. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEN traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.32. The stock had a trading volume of 26,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,207. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.61 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.00 and a 52 week high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $298.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

