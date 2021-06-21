Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Down 6.7%

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s stock price traded down 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.63. 87,697 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,575,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amarin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.41.

Get Amarin alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.60 and a beta of 2.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in Amarin by 44.4% during the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Amarin by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,697 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Amarin by 20.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,020,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 171,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Amarin in the first quarter valued at $62,000. 35.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.