Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $43.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $40.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Altice USA from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded Altice USA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $33.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $21.97 and a 52-week high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altice USA will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $1,017,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,781.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Stewart sold 93,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $3,391,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,387,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,409,327.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,577,734 shares of company stock worth $95,732,270 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 11.8% in the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 8,069,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,512,000 after buying an additional 853,487 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,623,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in Altice USA by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,146,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,467,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Altice USA by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,834,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,177 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Altice USA by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,726,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

