Alpine Global Management LLC Takes $3.29 Million Position in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,910,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the first quarter valued at $10,237,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 19.3% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the first quarter valued at $593,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Sundial Growers in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $0.40 target price on shares of Sundial Growers in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.80.

NASDAQ SNDL traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.87. 519,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,167,375. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 6.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89. Sundial Growers Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $3.96.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 million. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 52.96% and a negative net margin of 591.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sundial Growers Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

