Alpine Global Management LLC Sells 899,876 Shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)

Alpine Global Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) by 59.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 622,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899,876 shares during the quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in Tuscan were worth $7,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Tuscan during the 4th quarter valued at $3,676,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Tuscan during the 4th quarter valued at $988,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tuscan during the 4th quarter valued at $747,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tuscan during the 4th quarter valued at $691,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Tuscan by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 17,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

THCB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.53. 6,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,022,462. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.52. Tuscan Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $25.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with businesses and entities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

