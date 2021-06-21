Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New $12.93 Million Investment in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 243,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,925,000. Farfetch accounts for 1.2% of Alpine Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Alpine Global Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Farfetch at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Farfetch by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Farfetch by 433.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTCH traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.25. The company had a trading volume of 23,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,005,813. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 3.31. Farfetch Ltd has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $73.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.27.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $485.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTCH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

