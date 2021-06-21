Alpine Global Management LLC Invests $4 Million in Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,000. Alpine Global Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Churchill Capital Corp II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp II by 250.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp II by 360.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 14,637 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp II in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCX traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.75. The stock had a trading volume of 51,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,356. Churchill Capital Corp II has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15.

CCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Churchill Capital Corp II Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp.

