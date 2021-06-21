Alpine Global Management LLC Invests $1.88 Million in TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TSIA)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TSIA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 172,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSIA. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in TS Innovation Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TS Innovation Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on TS Innovation Acquisitions in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ TSIA remained flat at $$12.41 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,445,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,744. TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $19.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.59.

TS Innovation Acquisitions Company Profile

TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry.

