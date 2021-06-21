Alpine Global Management LLC Buys Shares of 250,000 Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,000. Alpine Global Management LLC owned 2.04% of Starboard Value Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,710,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,852,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

SVAC stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,660. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95. Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

