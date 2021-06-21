Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Raised by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.5% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,494.51, for a total transaction of $34,646,249.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,158,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,791,543,791.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total transaction of $7,547,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,532 shares in the company, valued at $13,916,907.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,887 shares of company stock worth $168,672,579 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,514.23. 10,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,156. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,378.90. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,347.01 and a twelve month high of $2,543.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

