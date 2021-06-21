Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 793 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.11% of Deckers Outdoor worth $9,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DECK. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $325.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $334.38. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.21 and a fifty-two week high of $353.71. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.60, for a total value of $167,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,429,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.53.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

