Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 56,205 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,205 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $12,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 14.8% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADS opened at $103.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.82. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $128.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

