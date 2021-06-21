Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 104,252 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 104,252 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.36% of FormFactor worth $12,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in FormFactor in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FormFactor by 379.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FormFactor by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FormFactor news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $122,440.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $314,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,347,427.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,559 shares of company stock worth $1,538,737 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $33.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.68. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.37 and a 1 year high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

