Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 79,370 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,370 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $10,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WORK. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,965,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,890,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $184,183,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,413,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 17.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,940,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $10,515,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,952,560.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $328,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,252.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 497,029 shares of company stock valued at $20,771,815. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WORK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

NYSE:WORK opened at $44.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.57 and a beta of 0.97. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.72.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

