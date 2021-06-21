Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14,688 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.07% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $10,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 5,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.11.

In other news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $63.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 79.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 22.35%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

