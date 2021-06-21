Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 313,000 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 348.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 402,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,000 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.18% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $11,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,957,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,555,000 after acquiring an additional 334,902 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 54.1% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,138,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,904,000 after purchasing an additional 30,430 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 73.1% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,658,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 53.0% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 21,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

HTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of HTA opened at $27.95 on Monday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.38.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

