Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 5,500 Shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Luther Burbank were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Luther Burbank by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,388,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,612,000 after buying an additional 48,399 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 18,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 63,497 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank stock opened at $11.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.79. The company has a market capitalization of $605.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.80. Luther Burbank Co. has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $12.49.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $39.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

In related news, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 5,000 shares of Luther Burbank stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,970.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

