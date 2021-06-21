Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 29,440 Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 66.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 29,440 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.05% of Lumber Liquidators worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,522,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,018,000 after purchasing an additional 178,055 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,454,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,187,000 after purchasing an additional 115,638 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,521,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 65,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,004,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LL. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

LL opened at $20.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.61. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $35.10.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.13. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki acquired 6,274 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $150,199.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

