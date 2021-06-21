Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDEN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 408,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after buying an additional 72,067 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $745,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 528,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after buying an additional 32,764 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 32,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 19,936 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Golden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Golden Entertainment stock opened at $43.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $46.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.49.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.85% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. The firm had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.52 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $528,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,886.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $4,992,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,233,649.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 225,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,059,134. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

