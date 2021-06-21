Alliancebernstein L.P. Makes New Investment in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Capital Southwest by 21,401.8% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 388,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 386,944 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Capital Southwest by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 278,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 257,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at $1,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.17% of the company’s stock.

CSWC opened at $24.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Capital Southwest Co. has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $28.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 74.76%. The business had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.76 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.61%.

CSWC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

