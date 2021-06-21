Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $349,000 Stock Position in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.09% of Cue Biopharma worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CUE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after buying an additional 302,995 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 82.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 352,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 158,943 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $1,751,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $1,063,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CUE opened at $12.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.86 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.02. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $26.44.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 1,168.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

