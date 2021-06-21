Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,950 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.07% of Universal Insurance worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UVE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,263,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Universal Insurance by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,322,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,306,000 after buying an additional 56,034 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Universal Insurance by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 32,052 shares during the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $280,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,025,792.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:UVE opened at $13.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $420.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.08. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $20.85.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $262.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.49 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -71.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

