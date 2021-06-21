Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 55.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 226.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

NASDAQ OSW opened at $11.18 on Monday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $12.52. The company has a market cap of $966.82 million, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.29.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 1,043.55% and a negative return on equity of 21.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

