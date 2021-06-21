Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 2,114 Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.07% of ShotSpotter worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 57,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 253.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 60.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSTI opened at $41.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.23. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $53.97. The company has a market cap of $483.97 million, a P/E ratio of 376.85, a PEG ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.34.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

SSTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of ShotSpotter in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

In other news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $124,463.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,141.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,139 shares of company stock worth $163,860 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

