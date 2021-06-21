Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Raised to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ALK. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

ALK stock opened at $63.31 on Friday. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benito Minicucci sold 14,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $962,341.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,868,494.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,864 shares of company stock valued at $5,902,817. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2,155.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,659,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,602 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.