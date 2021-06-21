Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Acquired by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 23,028.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,619 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,260,542 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $132,344,000 after acquiring an additional 13,868 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 240,093 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,207,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,275,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $1,100,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,734.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $220,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,594 shares of company stock worth $7,473,364. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM opened at $114.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.78.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

