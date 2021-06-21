Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) EVP Anthony P. Williams Sells 850 Shares

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $99,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Akamai Technologies stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.83. The company had a trading volume of 63,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

