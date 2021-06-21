Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $535.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) will post sales of $535.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $530.44 million to $539.10 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne posted sales of $512.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year sales of $2.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $496.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.71 million.

AJRD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth $42,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter valued at $578,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 630.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 130,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 112,200 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter valued at $1,844,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter valued at $11,274,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AJRD opened at $48.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.50. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $53.53.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

