Aeon (AEON) Price Tops $0.56

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Aeon coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001735 BTC on major exchanges. Aeon has a total market cap of $8.90 million and $40,993.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded down 49.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.29 or 0.00682729 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 63% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000213 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Aeon

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

