Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.75 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

Get Aegon alerts:

AEG has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, May 24th. Societe Generale raised Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

NYSE AEG traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.26. 50,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125,985. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.64. Aegon has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $5.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Aegon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aegon by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 10,323 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 1st quarter valued at $1,280,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aegon by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,481,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 490,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Aegon by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aegon (AEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.