AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 74.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,013 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 222,025 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.35% of AECOM worth $34,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 46.2% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus lifted their target price on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AECOM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

AECOM stock opened at $59.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.61. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $34.71 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

