Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $640.00 price target on the software company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $600.00.

ADBE has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $604.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $565.59 on Friday. Adobe has a 12-month low of $416.03 and a 12-month high of $570.00. The company has a market capitalization of $270.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $507.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,571 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,586 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its position in Adobe by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 12,955 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Adobe by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,612 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

