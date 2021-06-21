Adient Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 8,265 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 217% compared to the average volume of 2,608 call options.

In other Adient news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $209,610.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $36,390.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,576 shares in the company, valued at $658,707.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,150 shares of company stock worth $289,614. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adient by 3.1% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 138,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adient by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,185,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,152,000 after purchasing an additional 381,935 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Adient by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Adient by 85.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 29,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adient in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Adient in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Adient from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

ADNT stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.26. 4,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,385. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.68. Adient has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $53.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.65, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.29.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adient will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

